Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

CLPT stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

About ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

