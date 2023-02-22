Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
CLPT stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
