Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

AKAM opened at $76.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $500,827 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,355,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

