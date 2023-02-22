Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.