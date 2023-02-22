ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.27 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.27 million and $42.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00042722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00030213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00213620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,764.50 or 1.00044270 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00920807 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $22.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.