ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $127.64 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00213603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.26 or 1.00008079 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00920807 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $22.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.