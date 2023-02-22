Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00007202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $114.76 million and approximately $820,247.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00392177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00092950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00654328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00586260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00180864 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,211,323 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

