Ergoteles LLC Acquires 22,849 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 228.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average is $238.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.