Ergoteles LLC Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

