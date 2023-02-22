Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 12,224 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

