Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 76,264 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

