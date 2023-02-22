Ergoteles LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1,371.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,741 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.16% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,525 shares of company stock worth $314,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.