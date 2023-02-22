Ergoteles LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

SO opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

