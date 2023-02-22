Ergoteles LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

