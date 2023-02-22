Ergoteles LLC Increases Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.21% of Navient worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 103.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 112.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth $4,611,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

