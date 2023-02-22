Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $224.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

