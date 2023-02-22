Ergoteles LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

