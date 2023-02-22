Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Frontline by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 2,760.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Frontline from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

FRO opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

