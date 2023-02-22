Eric Gilpin Sells 11,331 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 1,814,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upwork by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 966,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

