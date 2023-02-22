Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 35,214 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$50.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

