Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 3.9%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $66.73. 12,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 110,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.04.
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.
