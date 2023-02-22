Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 3.9%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $66.73. 12,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 110,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

About Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 162,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,925 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Featured Articles

