Estia Health Limited (EHE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 16th

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHEGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Estia Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About Estia Health

(Get Rating)

Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

