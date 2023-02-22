Euler Price Hits $7.35 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Euler has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $7.35 or 0.00030401 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $73.03 million and $1.45 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

