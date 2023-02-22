Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $456-462 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.48 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,607. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

