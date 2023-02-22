Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.69 million. Everbridge also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 1,299,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

