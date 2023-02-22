EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $638-$647 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.68 million.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. 378,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,411. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.94.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.