Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.87. Evogene shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 30,400 shares.

Evogene Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Get Evogene alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.