Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $154.25. 207,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,599. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

