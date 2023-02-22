Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,494,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,661,932 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

