Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 232000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Falcon Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

