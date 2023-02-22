Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.5-$62.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.69 million. Farmland Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.24 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 471,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,289. The company has a market cap of $671.88 million, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
