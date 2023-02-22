Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.5-$62.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.69 million. Farmland Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 471,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,289. The company has a market cap of $671.88 million, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.78. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

