Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.48. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 201,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $302.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

