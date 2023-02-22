Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Position Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 31,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

