Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after buying an additional 330,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,173,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,290,000 after buying an additional 363,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE FNF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. 191,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,120. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

