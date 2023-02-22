Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 458 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $508,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.35. 665,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,671. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.62.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.