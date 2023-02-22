Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $18.61 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,657. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

