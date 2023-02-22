Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $29.45 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.44. 343,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,276. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

