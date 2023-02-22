Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 205,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,493,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,626. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

