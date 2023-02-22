Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 637 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,433,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.92. The stock had a trading volume of 558,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,953. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

