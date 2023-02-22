Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,025 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $412.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

