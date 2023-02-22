Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 739,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,578. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

