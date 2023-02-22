Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,706 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $26,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 177.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $595,000. Artha Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $14,248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 342.4% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 88,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,887. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

