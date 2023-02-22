Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

MMM traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.82. The stock had a trading volume of 458,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,402. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

