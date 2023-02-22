Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after buying an additional 119,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $142.63. 158,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

