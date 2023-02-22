Filecoin (FIL) Price Tops $7.71 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $7.71 or 0.00032591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00419040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.65 or 0.27757980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 391,460,194 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

