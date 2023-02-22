Filecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 47.1% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00033127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 391,549,222 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.