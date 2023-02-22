FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €15.50 ($16.49) to €17.20 ($18.30) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FinecoBank Banca Fineco from €19.00 ($20.21) to €16.70 ($17.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

