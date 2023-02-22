FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,597,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after acquiring an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after acquiring an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $261.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average is $232.25. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.