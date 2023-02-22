FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

