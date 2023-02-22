FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 110,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

