FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,066 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

